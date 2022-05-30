Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Temenos from CHF 135 to CHF 125 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Temenos from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get Temenos alerts:

TMSNY traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,105. Temenos has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6048 per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Temenos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.