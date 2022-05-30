Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.70.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Temenos from CHF 135 to CHF 125 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Temenos from CHF 110 to CHF 100 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
TMSNY traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,105. Temenos has a 1-year low of $81.96 and a 1-year high of $170.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.91.
Temenos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Temenos (TMSNY)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.