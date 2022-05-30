Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Shares of TNYA opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The company has a market capitalization of $273.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. Tenaya Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

