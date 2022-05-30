TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Acquires 304,015 Shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC – Get Rating) by 608.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,015 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.’s holdings in Alpha Capital Acquisition were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPC stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,418. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

