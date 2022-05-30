TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Acquires New Position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPACU. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

NASDAQ:BPACU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.99. 1,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,078. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.27.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

