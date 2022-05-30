TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Buys Shares of 500,000 ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,960,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 0.09% of ESGEN Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,017,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,968,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,944,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,968,000.

Get ESGEN Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESAC traded up $10.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 405,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,875. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02.

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy and infrastructure sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ESGEN Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESGEN Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.