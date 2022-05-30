TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Has $2.03 Million Position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,089 shares during the quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 0.46% of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after buying an additional 333,906 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 19.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after acquiring an additional 271,606 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,105,000.

SBEA stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,737. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

