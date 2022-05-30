TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $2.65 Million in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 267,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 1.06% of Quantum FinTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QFTA. RPO LLC purchased a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $575,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $576,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $3,761,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,710,000. 72.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE QFTA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.87. 339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,112. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

