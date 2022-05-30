TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $3.97 Million in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 2.59% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the fourth quarter worth $2,265,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 485.1% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 129,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 107,281 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 34.6% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 88,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the third quarter worth $684,000.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.79. 75,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,528. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

