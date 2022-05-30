TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $4.53 Million in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCAU. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,769,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,780,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,021,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $5,035,000.

Shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Monday. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,148. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology, financial and business services, healthcare, technology, media, and telecom sectors.

