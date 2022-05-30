TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $5.72 Million in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,718,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Confluent by 314.4% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422,939 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 1,727.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,726 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 81.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,121,000 after acquiring an additional 586,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 82.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,871,000 after acquiring an additional 538,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 7.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 822,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $384,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 230,097 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $8,347,919.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 873,083 shares of company stock worth $31,209,438 and sold 275,672 shares worth $9,495,522. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Confluent stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.36. 99,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,968. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a PE ratio of -10.95. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.23. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 42.75% and a negative net margin of 94.12%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Confluent from $63.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

