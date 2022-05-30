TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases New Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,485,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,494,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 7.92% of Banner at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BANR traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,216. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

About Banner (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

