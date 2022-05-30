TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases New Shares in LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LVACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,584,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,268,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LAVA Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000.
Shares of NASDAQ LVACU traded up $10.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,918. LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.
LAVA Medtech Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare and healthcare-related industries primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.
