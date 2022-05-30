TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Raises Stock Position in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. raised its position in USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS – Get Rating) by 1,001.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 220,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,300 shares during the quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P.’s holdings in USHG Acquisition were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUGS. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in USHG Acquisition by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in USHG Acquisition by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 143,021 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in USHG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $881,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in USHG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USHG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

HUGS traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,120. USHG Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

USHG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

