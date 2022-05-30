Tether Hits Market Cap of $72.49 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the dollar. Tether has a total market capitalization of $72.49 billion and $56.44 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.73 or 0.04200385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.79 or 0.00464326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00033494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008467 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,038.99 or 1.17190178 BTC.

About Tether

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 79,713,622,662 coins and its circulating supply is 72,537,249,554 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

