Tether Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Tether has a total market cap of $72.49 billion and $56.44 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Tether coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.73 or 0.04200385 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.79 or 0.00464326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00033494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008467 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,038.99 or 1.17190178 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 79,713,622,662 coins and its circulating supply is 72,537,249,554 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

