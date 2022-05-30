The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Berkeley Group Holdings plc engages in residential-led property development focusing on urban regeneration and mixed-use developments in the United Kingdom. It operates under the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George and St. Edward. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom. “

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

BKGFY has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Berkeley Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($69.71) to GBX 5,300 ($66.69) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,287.33.

BKGFY stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26.

About The Berkeley Group (Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Berkeley Group (BKGFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.