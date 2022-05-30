The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Boeing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is $0.29. Boeing reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to $0.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,302,657,000 after buying an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Boeing by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $4.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.23. 316,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,135,612. Boeing has a 12-month low of $117.08 and a 12-month high of $258.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.47.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

