The Crypto Prophecies Price Reaches $0.0142 on Exchanges (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. The Crypto Prophecies has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $461,296.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $749.62 or 0.02364214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.97 or 0.00416208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00033357 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008196 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,724,066 coins and its circulating supply is 101,821,588 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Trading

