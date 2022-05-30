The Force Protocol (FOR) Market Capitalization Tops $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008901 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00156486 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000253 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

