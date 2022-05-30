The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,600 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the April 30th total of 535,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $7.19. 867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,837. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $8.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust (Get Rating)
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
