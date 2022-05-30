The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.97 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of PNTG traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.05. 5,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,105. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $44.23. The company has a market cap of $543.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.13 and a beta of 2.41.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 21,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $356,449.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 572,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,450,144. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,022.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 581,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,588,694.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,109,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 128,548 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 171,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 112,877 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Pennant Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after purchasing an additional 67,575 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

