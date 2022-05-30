The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Lowered by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $66,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $1,527,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $572,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,515 shares of company stock worth $20,862,606 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.20.

NYSE PG opened at $148.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $356.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $131.94 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

