Third Security LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Third Security LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.0% of Third Security LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Third Security LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after buying an additional 995,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after buying an additional 254,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,069,000 after buying an additional 346,881 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.28. 400,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,960,347. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $178.35.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,767.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 549,687 shares of company stock worth $91,923,002. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.76.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.