Thore Cash Price Down 45.7% Over Last Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (TCH) traded down 42.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded down 45.7% against the dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $6,342.80 and approximately $49,662.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00218014 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001545 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006184 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000646 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

