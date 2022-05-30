Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.51-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Thoughtworks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.11-$0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWKS. Zacks Investment Research raised Thoughtworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.58. 9,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Thoughtworks has a 12 month low of $14.41 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.55.

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

