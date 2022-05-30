Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the April 30th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

TBCP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 190,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,225. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth $168,000. Athanor Capital LP boosted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 126.9% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 54.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.