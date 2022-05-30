Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up approximately 8.0% of Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36,979 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,540,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $2.21 on Monday, hitting $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 111,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,808,892. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.18 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

