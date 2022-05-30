TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TISNF opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. TIS has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $31.33.

TIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Other segments. The Service IT Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services to create universalized template-oriented solutions, such as default configuration and ERP for clients.

