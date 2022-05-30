TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
TISNF opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. TIS has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $31.33.
TIS Company Profile (Get Rating)
