Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Sets New 1-Year High at $79.68

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$79.68 and last traded at C$79.39, with a volume of 99148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$77.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$87.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$67.23.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.09.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The firm had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 9.3932168 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 11.37%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.23 per share, with a total value of C$241,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,744,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$421,777,043.77. Also, Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$689,313.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,482 shares in the company, valued at C$46,447,594.10. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,342 shares of company stock worth $1,294,256.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

