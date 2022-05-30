TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TCON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of TCON opened at $1.81 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.82.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,910,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,518,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 109,122 shares of company stock valued at $240,215. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

