Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives $12.72 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.72.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Traeger from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Traeger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Traeger from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Traeger from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Traeger from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 59.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COOK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 282,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,029. The company has a market capitalization of $549.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. Traeger has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Traeger will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

