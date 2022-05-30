Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRT opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 million, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

About Trio-Tech International (Get Rating)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

