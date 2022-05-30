TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Raised to Buy at China Renaissance

China Renaissance upgraded shares of TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $15.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $39.10.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on TuSimple from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut TuSimple from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.23.

TSP stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. TuSimple has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -3.84.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 6,060.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($6.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TuSimple will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TuSimple news, insider James Mullen sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $30,790.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,705 shares of company stock valued at $123,019.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSP. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,510,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TuSimple by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after purchasing an additional 92,824 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in TuSimple by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in TuSimple by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 37,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

