Typhoon Network (TYPH) Achieves Market Cap of $129,569.93

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Typhoon Network has a total market capitalization of $129,569.93 and approximately $1,695.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.73 or 0.04200385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.79 or 0.00464326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00033494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Typhoon Network Coin Profile

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.