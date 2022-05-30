UGAS (UGAS) Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

UGAS (UGAS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, UGAS has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. UGAS has a market cap of $261,203.21 and $101,720.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UGAS alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,557.70 or 1.00025382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002076 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001586 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

UGAS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.