Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the April 30th total of 88,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unicycive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:UNCY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,897. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.

Unicycive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UNCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNCY. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 19.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

