Unifty (NIF) Market Cap Hits $25.08 Million

Unifty (NIF) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Unifty coin can now be bought for approximately $14.43 or 0.00047041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unifty has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Unifty has a market capitalization of $25.08 million and $372,121.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 173% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,830.58 or 0.64625948 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00472840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00033364 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008495 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

