Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,400 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of PlayAGS worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in PlayAGS by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 350.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 521.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $214.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.81. PlayAGS Inc has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.92%. The business had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGS shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

