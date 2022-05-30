Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102,469 shares during the quarter. PFSweb comprises approximately 0.9% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of PFSweb worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PFSweb during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PFSweb by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in PFSweb by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PFSweb during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PFSweb by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFSW. TheStreet upgraded PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on PFSweb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 13,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $153,557.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,497,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,917,689.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 72,753 shares of company stock valued at $812,631. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSW traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.67. 2,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,912. The stock has a market cap of $284.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $14.47.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 49.93%.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

