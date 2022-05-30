Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Invests $770,000 in InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

IPVF remained flat at $$9.81 during trading on Monday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,026. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry primarily in technology enabled companies.

