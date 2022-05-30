Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Invests $99,000 in Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACAQ)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACAQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

ACAQ remained flat at $$10.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00. Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.26.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Profile

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of consumer goods and/or services.

