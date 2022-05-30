Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,727,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 22,914 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. 14.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of HPK stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,225. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.57 and a beta of 0.58. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $38.21.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

