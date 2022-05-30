Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGII. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter worth about $2,223,000. 35.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition II alerts:

Shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II stock remained flat at $$9.91 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,940. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.93.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.