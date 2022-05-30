Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 466,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,000. Northern Star Investment Corp. II makes up about 1.4% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. II alerts:

NYSE NSTB remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. 4,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,352. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.