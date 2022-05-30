UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Increased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,453 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.2% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 45,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.00.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,485 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $507.11. The stock had a trading volume of 162,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,387. The company has a market capitalization of $475.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $510.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $487.24. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

