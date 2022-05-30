Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.53-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$143.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.95 million.

UEIC traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.93. 2,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,595. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $53.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.06 million. Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

