Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.95 billion and the highest is $3.05 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $12.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.88 billion to $12.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.18 billion to $12.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE UNM traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.58. The company had a trading volume of 102,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,295.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,936.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

