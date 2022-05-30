UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Shares Acquired by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) by 498.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,118 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.49% of UpHealth worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UPH opened at $0.78 on Monday. UpHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $112.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.03.

UPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of UpHealth from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding pharmacy licensed that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients; and Telehealth solutions.

