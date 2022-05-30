Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$305.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.81 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Upstart stock traded up $7.23 on Monday, hitting $50.33. 406,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,711,268. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.06. Upstart has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPST. Piper Sandler cut shares of Upstart from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $884,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $9,032,463.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $9,442,286.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,883 shares of company stock worth $20,852,533. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 240.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Upstart by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

