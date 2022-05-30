Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBAAF opened at $3.22 on Monday. Urbana has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

